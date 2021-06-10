iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 7,890,129 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

