iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.78 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.58 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.