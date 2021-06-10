iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.87. 393,272 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.