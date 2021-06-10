iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $113,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.