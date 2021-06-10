iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $160.51 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

