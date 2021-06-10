iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

