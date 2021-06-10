iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.87. 6,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $238.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

