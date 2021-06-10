iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.9% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $423.87. The stock had a trading volume of 335,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.