iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after buying an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.10. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

