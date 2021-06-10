iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) versus QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Head to Head Comparison

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

85.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and QIAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A QIAGEN 21.72% 21.06% 10.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics and QIAGEN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 QIAGEN 0 5 10 0 2.67

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 128.28%. QIAGEN has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.19%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and QIAGEN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million ($2.88) -6.82 QIAGEN $1.87 billion 5.72 $359.19 million $2.15 21.82

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than iTeos Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QIAGEN beats iTeos Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. The company offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. It offers predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc.; CLIA-certified laboratories; NuProbe Global; and Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.