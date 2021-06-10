J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.66. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,957.66 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

