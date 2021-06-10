J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 634,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

