J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,744. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

