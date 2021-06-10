Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IWO opened at $303.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

