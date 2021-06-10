Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

