Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $114.19 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

