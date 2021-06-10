Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $137.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

