Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Autodesk by 43.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $275.50 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

