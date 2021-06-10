James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post sales of $190.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $763.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 574,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

