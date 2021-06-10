Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Head to Head Comparison

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Japan Tobacco and UniCredit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.80 $2.92 billion $0.82 12.16 UniCredit $25.52 billion 1.17 $3.79 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Japan Tobacco and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00 UniCredit 0 7 8 0 2.53

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 14.79% 12.15% 5.88% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniCredit beats Japan Tobacco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles and okonomiyaki, frozen and packed cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

