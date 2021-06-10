Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $181.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

