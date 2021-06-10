Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

