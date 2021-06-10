Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Nordex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Nordex has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

