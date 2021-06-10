Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Buy

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.
LW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.
Shares of LW opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41.
In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.