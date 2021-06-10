Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Buy

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

LW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of LW opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

