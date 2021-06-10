Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sysco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sysco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Sysco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

