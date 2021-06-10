Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

