Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $577.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

