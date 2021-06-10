JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.5% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 297,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 675,656 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.