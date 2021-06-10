JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JFE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JFE has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

