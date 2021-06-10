JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JOAN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $694.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $4,411,000.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

