Johnson Controls International plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.75. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

