Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 71,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

