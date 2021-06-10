JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.13 ($111.92).

ETR:BMW opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a twelve month high of €96.00 ($112.94).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

