JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$8.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.
In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
