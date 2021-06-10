JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$8.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.0875589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

