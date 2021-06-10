JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $173.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategies and strong mortgage banking business are expected to keep aiding financials in the upcoming quarters. Also, JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet and will enhance shareholder value. While robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans, coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand. The Federal Reserve's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hamper interest income and margins, going forward.”

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPM opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $493.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

