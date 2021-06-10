Julius Knowles Sells 12,796 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 12,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $638,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,630,960.57.

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.86.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

