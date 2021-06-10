Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.42 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163,642 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $213.32 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

