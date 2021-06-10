Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.64 Million Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,202 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.52% of MAG Silver worth $35,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MAG Silver by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.64 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

