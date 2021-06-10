Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 113.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,269.09 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.02 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,264.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

