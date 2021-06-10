Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,060 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Incyte worth $29,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

