Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
KRDXF stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $237.00.
Kardex Company Profile
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.