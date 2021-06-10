Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.78 and last traded at $126.88. Approximately 4,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 180,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.40.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $3,224,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.