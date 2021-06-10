Kathleen Taylor-Simpson Sells 15,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.40. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

