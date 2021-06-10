KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBH stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.