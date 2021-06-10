Keep4r Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Keep4r has a market cap of $452,849.64 and approximately $28,739.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00014576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00888987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.32 or 0.08829429 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

