Kenneth Duda Sells 6,070 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $359.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $360.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

