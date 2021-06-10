Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

PPRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

