Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

