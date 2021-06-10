Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American States Water by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

