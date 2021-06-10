Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 121,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.36. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.